Facts about Ukraine crisis: Russia says Moscow attacked by Ukrainian drones

Xinhua) 13:10, August 02, 2023

MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments related to the Ukraine crisis:

Ukraine launched an attack on Moscow and the Moscow region with three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with two of them shot down and the third having crashed after being jammed by electronic warfare, said Russian authorities on Tuesday.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the attempt was foiled by air defense systems that destroyed two Ukrainian UAVs over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsky districts of the Moscow region. One more drone, affected by electronic warfare, had lost control and crashed into the non-residential Moscow-City building complex.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed on his Telegram channel that several drones had been shot down by air defense systems while attempting to fly into Moscow.

- - - -

At least six people were killed and 75 others injured Monday in Russia's missile strikes on the city of Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, said local authorities.

The missiles hit a nine-story apartment block and an educational institution, severely damaging them, said the Dnipropetrovsk Civil-Military Administration in a statement.

The injured were suffering from lacerations, fractures and mine-explosive injuries, it added.

