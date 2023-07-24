Russia thwarts Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow: defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A drone attack launched by Ukraine on Moscow was thwarted on Monday, said Russia's defense ministry.

An attempt by Kiev to carry out "a terrorist attack" using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow was thwarted, the ministry said in a statement.

"Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," it said, adding that there were no victims.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier that at about 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings in the Russian capital were recorded.

According to the mayor, there was no serious damage or casualties.

