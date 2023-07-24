Home>>
Russia thwarts Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow: defense ministry
(Xinhua) 17:01, July 24, 2023
MOSCOW, July 24 (Xinhua) -- A drone attack launched by Ukraine on Moscow was thwarted on Monday, said Russia's defense ministry.
An attempt by Kiev to carry out "a terrorist attack" using two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Moscow was thwarted, the ministry said in a statement.
"Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," it said, adding that there were no victims.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram earlier that at about 4:00 am local time (0100 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings in the Russian capital were recorded.
According to the mayor, there was no serious damage or casualties.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Russian journalist killed by Ukrainian shelling in Zaporizhzhia: Defense Ministry
- Pakistani FM calls for peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Chinese envoy warns against risk of Ukraine crisis going out of control
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Missile strike reportedly kills at least 4 in Ukraine's western city
- Ukraine crisis shows declining U.S. global influence: analysis
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.