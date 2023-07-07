Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Missile strike reportedly kills at least 4 in Ukraine's western city

Xinhua) 14:24, July 07, 2023

MOSCOW/KIEV, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

At least four people were reportedly killed after a missile fired by the Russian forces hit an apartment building in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Thursday, said Maksym Kozytskyi, governor of the Lviv region.

Thirty-four people were injured in the attack, and 13 of them taken to hospital for medical treatment, Kozytskyi said in a Telegram post.

The missile strike damaged more than 30 houses, 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, and several other facilities in Lviv, said Kozytskyi.

The Russian side did not respond to allegations of the missile strike.

- - - -

Kiev's recent drone attack, targeting objects in the Moscow region, couldn't have been carried out without the financial and military support of its Western sponsors, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Such acts would not have been possible without the financial, technical and logistical assistance of the U.S.-led Western coalition, which is in fact acting as a sponsor" of the activities, Zakharova said during her weekly briefing.

Five drones were shot down over the New Moscow region in Russia on Tuesday morning with no casualties reported, causing disruptions at the Vnukovo airport for almost three hours.

- - - -

Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said that the risk of an incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is decreasing, local media reported on Thursday.

"I think that now the danger of an artificial technogenic catastrophe is slowly decreasing," Budanov said.

"Certain public and non-public actions" have diminished the risk, Budanov said, without giving other details.

On Tuesday, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned that Russian forces soon could stage a "provocation" at the ZNPP to accuse the Ukrainian army of shelling the plant.

The ZNPP in southern Ukraine, one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022.

- - - -

Part of the grain deal on Russian exports has not been fulfilled, which gives no grounds for extending the agreement at the moment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

Russia has not yet officially declared its stance on the future of the deal, and will announce it in a timely manner, Peskov said, adding that there is still some time left to fulfill that part of the agreement related to Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 30 that he saw no grounds for prolonging the grain deal any further.

