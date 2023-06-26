Ukraine crisis shows declining U.S. global influence: analysis

Xinhua) 10:57, June 26, 2023

NEW YORK, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Experts have noted the decline in U.S. global influence indicated by the Ukraine crisis, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, a U.S. think tank, said in an analysis published on Friday.

Despite being far more powerful than its adversaries on paper, the United States has had limited success in building a global coalition to support Ukraine, the analysis said.

"The war in Ukraine is perhaps the event that makes the passing of Pax Americana apparent to everyone ... (Other countries) want to decide, not be told what's in their interest," Fiona Hill, a Russia expert at the Brookings Institution, was quoted as saying.

"In short, in 2023, we hear a resounding no to U.S. domination and see a marked appetite for a world without a hegemon," she said.

"Countries in the Global South's resistance to U.S. and European appeals for solidarity on Ukraine are an open rebellion," noted Hill.

"This is a mutiny against what they see as the collective West dominating the international discourse and foisting its problems on everyone else, while brushing aside their priorities on climate change compensation, economic development, and debt relief," she said.

The British-American foreign affairs specialist noted that it is a clear negative reaction to the American propensity for defining the global order and forcing countries to take sides.

