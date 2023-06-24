Fauci expresses concern about U.S. future due to disinformation

Xinhua) 09:18, June 24, 2023

Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a hearing of Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 20, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Xinhua)

LOS ANGELES, June 23 (Xinhua) -- White House former chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said he is worried about the future of the United States due to the "normalization of untruths," according to The Hill.

While appearing at The Hill's Future of Health Care Summit, Fauci was asked if he was worried about the country as it heads into the 2024 election season, The Hill reported Thursday.

"I worry about the country a lot because what we're seeing - and I think anybody who just takes a deep breath and looks at what's going on - that we are in an arena, an era, of what I call the normalization of untruths," Fauci said.

"There are so many misrepresentations and distortions of reality and conspiracy theory, that it almost becomes normalized," Fauci said.

Fauci served as U.S. President Joe Biden's top medical adviser and the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He stepped down at the end of 2022.

