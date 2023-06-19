8 shot at party in Southern California: media

Xinhua) 13:56, June 19, 2023

LOS ANGELES, June 17 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people, including teens, were shot early Saturday at a party in Southern California, local media reported, citing police.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a shooting at about 12:05 a.m. local time (0705 GMT) in City of Carson, over 20 km south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At the scene, deputies found six gunshot victims, said the report, adding that two other gunshot victims had been taken by civilian drivers to hospitals. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 29, and two of them were in critical condition, said the report.

Neighbors said at least 50 teens were attending a pool party at the time of the shooting, another local news outlet, KTLA TV station, reported.

