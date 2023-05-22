Home>>
3 dead in shooting at Kansas City bar in U.S.
(Xinhua) 09:38, May 22, 2023
WASHINGTON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed following a shooting at a bar in Kansas City in the U.S. state of Missouri early Sunday, local media reported, citing police sources.
Two of the victims were killed at the scene, and a third victim died later at a hospital, said Kansas City police.
According to the police, two other injured people have been taken to the hospital.
