3 injured, gunman killed following U.S. strip club shooting

Xinhua) 14:29, May 29, 2023

HOUSTON, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Three people were injured and the gunman was killed after a shooting on Sunday at a strip club in Tarrant County, south central U.S. state Texas, authorities said.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said a customer was asked to leave after there was a fight in the club early on Sunday.

The man then opened fire at people in the parking lot, leaving three injured.

Armed security returned fire, hitting the shooter who later died at a hospital, according to a Fox News report.

The three injured are hospitalized and expected to survive, said the report.

