Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans: AP

Xinhua) 10:01, May 27, 2023

NEW YORK, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The health inequities for Black Americans have their roots in a long history of medical racism, reported The Associated Press (AP) earlier this week.

"That Black people could endure more pain than white people is considered a form of racism and still present in the field of medicine," said the report.

From medical school students of various racial and ethnic backgrounds to primary care providers of small and large practices, this bias has adversely impacted the health outcomes of Black Americans, it noted.

Behavioral challenges in Black children, throughout history and typically in educational settings, have been met with inequitable, inhumane and even extreme treatment, according to the report.

"Even in death, Black Americans haven't escaped racist acts denying them the dignity their final resting places should have afforded them. Graveyard diggers were often hired to exhume and remove the bodies of Black people for the sake of medical research and studies, unbeknownst to family members," the report said.

