Florida Governor DeSantis launches 2024 presidential bid

May 26, 2023

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced his entry into the 2024 U.S. presidential race, vowing to lead a "Great American Comeback."

DeSantis made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter. "We need the courage to lead and the strength to win," DeSantis said. "I'm Ron DeSantis, and I'm running for president to lead our great American comeback."

His campaign filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring his candidacy earlier Wednesday.

DeSantis is considered the top challenger in the Republican primary to his one-time ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump, who formally announced his entry into the presidential race months earlier. According to polls, Trump has been in the lead over other GOP figures.

DeSantis, 44, has an Ivy League educational background. He studied history at Yale University and soon after went on to Harvard Law School. Once a naval officer, DeSantis was first elected to Congress in 2012. He was elected as Florida governor in 2018 and was reelected in 2022.

