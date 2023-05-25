Home>>
(Poster) U.S. Game of Hegemony: Coercive Diplomacy
(Xinhua) 11:17, May 25, 2023
The United States is used to accusing other countries of using great power status, coercive policies to force other countries to obey. But is that a mirror image of America itself?
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Mexico homelessness spikes as housing costs surge: U.S. media
- U.S. Black women nearly three times more likely to die during pregnancy, delivery than any other race: ABC News
- Political theater on U.S. debt ceiling creates huge uncertainty with catastrophic implications
- Spate of anti-China bills reveal US legislative corruption
- U.S. stocks close lower as debt ceiling deadline nears
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.