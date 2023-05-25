Home>>
Spate of anti-China bills reveal US legislative corruption
By He Wei Studio (China.org.cn) 08:54, May 25, 2023
The U.S. Congress' approval of a series of anti-China bills reflects legislative corruption that caters to populism and political correctness.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
