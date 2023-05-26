More Americans fearful of gun violence in schools: poll

Xinhua) 13:34, May 26, 2023

NEW YORK, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Some 40 percent of Americans said that the schools in their communities are not safe from gun violence, up from 30 percent in 2019 and the highest percentage in the last decade, according to a new NPR/PBS poll.

The latest gun violence recorded in the United States was on May 22 when a student was shot and injured outside KIPP DC College Preparatory School in Washington, D.C. This event brought the total of school shootings with injuries or deaths in 2023 to 23, said GV Wire in its report of the poll results, which was released on Wednesday.

Last year marked a five-year high for school shootings with 51, according to the report.

"If the current rate of school shootings continues, the U.S. could set records for school shootings resulting in deaths and injuries. The current rate is roughly one school shooting every six days," said the report.

According to the poll, many Americans indicate that the United States needs stricter gun laws. When they initially hear about a mass shooting, roughly 62 percent of Americans say the country needs tighter controls on firearms. However, 35 percent of poll respondents said that more Americans should have conceal-and-carry licenses, up from the 19 percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, University of Chicago research revealed that 46 percent of U.S. adults have a firearm in their household.

The poll shared that 6 of 10 Americans, including 4 in 10 among those owning firearms, believe controlling gun violence is more important than protecting gun rights. This is a major change from 2013 when Americans were split nearly 50/50, the report said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)