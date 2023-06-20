U.S. Minneapolis police systemically use excessive force: Washington Post

NEW YORK, June 19 (Xinhua) -- After multiyear investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) released a report on Friday to underscore the policing incidents connected to the Police Department in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where African-American man George Floyd was murdered by a police officer during an arrest on May 25, 2020, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The report exposed "disturbing but hardly surprising details regarding an institution that the DOJ describes as having systemically used excessive force as well as discriminated against racial minorities," said the report. "These issues predated the murder (of Floyd) in summer 2020 that set off protests across the country."

"The burden of this misconduct hasn't been evenly borne among demographics," it noted. "Black and Native American residents have been stopped disproportionately; their neighborhoods have been patrolled disproportionately; they've been the subjects of a disproportionate amount of force."

The Minneapolis police have been on notice about these disparities, but despite some recent reforms, no one has done anything to sufficiently address them, the report said.

"To the contrary, after Floyd's murder brought national attention to the city, many officers have simply stopped documenting race in the course of their duties," it added.

