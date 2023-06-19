At least 1 killed, over 20 shot in southwest Chicago

Xinhua) 14:40, June 19, 2023

CHICAGO, June 18 (Xinhua) -- At least one was killed and over 20 were shot when a group of people gathered to celebrate Juneteenth at a parking lot in the southwest suburbs of Chicago on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. local time (0530 GMT), local media quoted DuPage County Deputy Sheriff Eric Swanson.

Some victims were hospitalized in DuPage while several got to hospitals on their own. The ages and names of the victims have not yet been released. No suspect information has been released either.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting, Swanson said. A witness said people were gathered for a Juneteenth celebration when the gunfire started.

