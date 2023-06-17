Power companies inject 215 mln dollars into U.S. politics via dark money groups: The Guardian

Xinhua) 11:14, June 17, 2023

LONDON, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. power companies have made political donations of at least 215 million U.S. dollars to dark money groups, which helped utilities increase electricity prices, hinder solar schemes and helped elect sympathetic legislators in recent years, British newspaper The Guardian has reported.

Sometimes, power company dark money giving hides illegality, said the report published on Thursday, quoting a new analysis of 25 for-profit utilities, amid growing concerns around how they wield influence.

In 2021 in Ohio, FirstEnergy Corporation pleaded guilty to using dark money groups to bribe politicians in exchange for bailouts, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Florida Power and Light used dark money to interfere with ballot initiatives, and the elections of five politicians who in part aimed to tackle the high prices of electric bills and environmental and climate goals.

"We are captive payers. To be funding lobbying against clean energy and climate that customers actually want goes against the public interest," Jean Su, a senior attorney at environmental group Center for Biological Diversity was quoted as saying.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Sheng Chuyi)