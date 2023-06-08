China expresses concern at destruction of Ukraine dam

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 08, 2023

China on Wednesday expressed serious concern at the destruction of a hydroelectric power plant dam in Ukraine.

"We have expressed our grave concern about the damage to the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and the resulting humanitarian, economic and ecological consequences," Wang Wenbin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said at a routine press briefing in Beijing. "We call on all parties to the conflict to abide by international humanitarian law and do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear. Under current circumstances, we urge all parties to deescalate the situation and achieve a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis."

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday. The collapse of the dam has caused flooding.

According to Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom, the dam's destruction may negatively affect southern Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations over the attack on the hydroelectric power plant.

