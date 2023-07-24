Russian journalist killed by Ukrainian shelling in Zaporizhzhia: Defense Ministry

Xinhua) 13:10, July 24, 2023

MOSCOW, July 22 (Xinhua) -- A journalist for Russia's RIA Novosti was killed and three others were injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry, four journalists from RIA Novosti and Izvestia received various injuries as a result of an artillery strike by the armed forces of Ukraine using cluster munitions on Saturday.

RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev succumbed to his wounds during the evacuation, while the condition of the other three injured remained stable, it added.

The Ukrainian side has yet to respond to the Russian statement.

