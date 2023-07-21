Pakistani FM calls for peaceful resolution of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 13:17, July 21, 2023

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and engagement.

Zardari said here on Thursday during his joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that a prolonged conflict brings immense hardship and suffering to the civilian populations.

"We hope, therefore, that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends," Zardari said.

He assured the Ukrainian foreign minister about Pakistan's readiness to support peace initiatives that could bring peace to the region.

As a country in a volatile region, Pakistan understands how longstanding regional conflicts could endanger the collective security, Zardari said, adding that the Ukrainian conflict has also brought difficulties for developing countries and the Global South, particularly in terms of fuel, food and fertilizers shortages.

"Pakistan is no exception. We, therefore, have a vested interest in promoting peace and reconciliation, and we hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," according to Zardari.

Kuleba is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan from July 20-21.

