Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia taking additional security measures to protect civilian infrastructure

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis:

Moscow is taking additional measures to protect civilian infrastructure from Ukrainian attacks, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Monday.

"Taking into account the current situation, additional measures have been taken to increase protection against air and sea attacks," Shoigu said during a meeting with defense ministry officials.

Shoigu added that the Kiev has focused on carrying out "terrorist attacks" on civilian infrastructure in Russian cities and towns against the backdrop of its "unsuccessful counteroffensive."

- - - -

Moscow views Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities in Russia as "acts of desperation," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Peskov said that Ukraine is attempting to carry out "terrorist attacks" on Russian territory because Kiev is facing military failures.

- - - -

A police station building in Russia's western Bryansk region was hit by a Ukrainian drone with its windows and roof damaged, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Monday.

"Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Trubchevsky district at night," he said in a Telegram post.

There were no casualties, he said.

- - - -

Ukraine will this week start negotiations with the United States on providing security guarantees for Kiev, the Focus.ua media outlet reported on Monday, citing Ukrainian President's Office.

"These guarantees will be in place until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO," Andriy Yermak, head of the office, said on Sunday.

- - - -

A drone crashed in the Neklinovsky district of Russia's Rostov region on Sunday, damaging the roof of a private house and a car, Governor Vasily Golubev said.

"An ambulance team went to the scene, but no casualties have yet been recorded," he said on Telegram.

This incident came after at least 15 people were injured in an explosion in Taganrog in the Rostov region on Friday.

