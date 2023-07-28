GCC says supports "peaceful efforts" to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 14:27, July 28, 2023

RIYADH, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Thursday that GCC member states support "peaceful efforts" to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a meeting with Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Anatolii Petrenko at the General Secretariat of the GCC in Riyadh, Albudaiwi also underlined the importance of reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The initiative, which allowed Ukraine to export its grain and other agricultural products from its Black Sea ports, was brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations in July 2022 and expired on July 17 this year after Russia's withdrawal. Russia says it would return to the deal as soon as its part of the agreement is fulfilled.

During the meeting, Albudaiwi said the GCC's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter, the preservation of the international order based on respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and the avoidance of using or threatening to use force.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen GCC-Ukraine ties in a way that contributes to their common interests, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)