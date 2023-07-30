Xi calls for breaking new ground in China's high-quality development during Sichuan inspection

Xinhua) 08:54, July 30, 2023

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

CHENGDU, Sichuan/HANZHONG, Shaanxi, July 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for breaking new ground in China's high-quality development during an inspection tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, urged the province to write a new chapter in advancing Chinese modernization.

He said that it is imperative to apply the new development philosophy, forge a new pattern of development and promote common prosperity across the board and throughout economic and social development.

He urged more efforts to advance the transformation of the model, driving force, areas and quality of development to break new ground in the country's high-quality development.

During the Sichuan tour, Xi visited places including Guangyuan and Deyang cities from July 25 to 27.

On Tuesday afternoon, he went to Guangyuan and visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao."

Xi walked along the ancient road and took a close look at the ancient cypress forest that has been well preserved.

Xi stressed the importance of building institutional frameworks and their implementation as well as inspiring the people's motivation, initiative and creativity to consolidate and expand the achievements in ecological conservation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Xi visited the new building of the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang. Sanxingdui Ruins are the remnants of an ancient capital and represent the ancient Shu civilization.

After touring the exhibition halls, Xi went to the venue for relic preservation and repair, where he carefully observed the procedures, details, and latest techniques. Xi also talked with the staff on site.

He stressed more state support for the preservation and repair of cultural relics, describing the work as a long-term task.

Xi also called for promoting craftsmanship and perseverance to yield more achievements in this regard.

On Thursday morning, Xi was briefed by the Sichuan provincial Party committee and government about their work, and recognized their efforts in various respects.

He urged Sichuan to make more progress in sci-tech innovation, the building of a modern industrial system, rural revitalization and the consolidation of ecological shields along the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Yellow River.

Opening up new areas of development with sci-tech innovation is an urgent requirement for high-quality development, Xi said, calling on Sichuan to give full play to its strengths and make efforts on both sci-tech innovation and the application of scientific and technological achievements.

He asked the province to resolve problems concerning a number of core technologies in key fields and to become an innovation hub in western China.

Relying on its unique advantages in manufacturing, Sichuan should actively contribute to the safety of the country's industrial and supply chains, and dock itself with the new industrial layout in China's eastern coastal areas in a high-quality manner, Xi said.

Stressing the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, Xi called on the province to build a modernized industrial system with Sichuan characteristics and strengths.

He urged Sichuan to put rural revitalization in a prominent position and further take on the responsibilities of stabilizing the production and ensuring the supply of major agricultural products such as grain, hogs and oilseed crops.

Xi stressed that Sichuan should enhance ecological conservation, move faster to build a national park-based nature reserve system, and actively advocate eco-friendly and low-carbon ways of work and life.

Xi urged Sichuan to keep skies blue, waters clear, and lands pollution-free by higher standards, improve the compensation system for ecological conservation, and elevate the modernization of ecological environment governance.

Xi pointed out that as Sichuan is a place with frequent natural disasters, it is necessary to strengthen the building of emergency response forces.

July and August mark the time the Yangtze River basin enters its main flood season, Xi said, calling for efforts to make preparations for flood control and disaster relief and minimize casualties and property losses to the greatest extent.

Xi also urged Sichuan to comprehensively check the hidden dangers of workplace safety, and resolutely prevent and contain the occurrence of major workplace safety accidents.

On the education campaign launched by the CPC, Xi urged Party organizations at all levels to fully carry out the CPC Central Committee's plans and make practical progress as the first round of the campaign will conclude in less than two months.

On Saturday, Xi visited Hanzhong in northwest China's Shaanxi Province on his way back to Beijing. During his visit to the municipal museum, Xi emphasized making good use of museums. He also called for efforts to expand the influence of Chinese culture.

"I was in Hanzhong in 2008 after the devastating Wenchuan earthquake to oversee the relief work. Hanzhong has always been in my heart over the years," Xi told local residents who gathered around him when he was leaving the museum. Xi said he was delighted to see huge changes of the city since then.

In Hanzhong, Xi also visited a wetland park, where he stressed the important responsibility and great significance of protecting the wetland resources in the area along the Hanjiang River and its tributaries.

He urged efforts to improve the overall protection and systematic restoration of the wetland ecosystem.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection tour.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 26, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 25, 2023. Xi inspected southwest China's Sichuan Province on Tuesday and Wednesday. He visited the site of a section of an ancient road system known as "Shudao" in Guangyuan City and the Sanxingdui Museum in Deyang City, respectively. Xi learned about efforts in historical and cultural heritage inheritance and ecological conservation, the progress in the excavation and research of historical and cultural heritage sites, as well as the protection and restoration of cultural relics. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Hanzhong Museum in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2023. Xi made an inspection tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province. On his way back to Beijing, Xi inspected the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Xi Jinping, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Hanzhong Museum in Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 29, 2023. Xi made an inspection tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province. On his way back to Beijing, Xi inspected the city of Hanzhong in Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)