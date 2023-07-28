Xi meets Burundian president

July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Ndayishimiye is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Xi said that China-Burundi relations have withstood the test of international changes and uncertainties, and the two countries are all-weather friends who share weal and woe and good partners respecting each other and developing together.

China firmly supports Burundi in upholding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in pursuing an independent and self-reliant development path, Xi said.

