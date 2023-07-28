Xi stresses deepening exchanges, mutual learning

Xinhua) 14:09, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed deepening exchanges and mutual learning, and promoting the shared values of humanity.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

He called for efforts to promote the shared values of humanity and the building of a human community with a shared future.

