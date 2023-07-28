Xi calls on young people to promote world peace, development

Xinhua) 14:07, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on young people from around the globe to join hands to promote world peace and development.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Xi expressed the hope that young people from around the world will take the opportunity of the Chengdu Universiade to enhance mutual understanding and inject new impetus into human progress.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)