All are welcome to experience, share Chinese modernization: Xi

Xinhua) 14:09, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes all guests to the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games to experience and share the fruits of Chinese modernization, President Xi Jinping said Friday.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

