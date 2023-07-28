Xi calls for solidarity in addressing global challenges

Xinhua) 14:08, July 28, 2023

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called for boosting solidarity through sports to gather positive energy for the world to jointly address global challenges and build a better future through cooperation.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcoming banquet ahead of the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)