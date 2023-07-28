Xi meets Mauritanian president

Xinhua) 19:04, July 28, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ghazouani is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

Ghazouani is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China.

Facing profound changes unseen in a century in the world, China and Mauritania should continue to be good friends who support each other and good partners in seeking development, and jointly safeguard their common interests and international fairness and justice, Xi said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. Ghazouani is here to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games and visit China. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Sheng Chuyi)