Staff members in protection station and wildlife center rescue injured migratory birds in Jiangxi

Xinhua) 09:59, July 29, 2023

Staff members watch migratory birds in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member looks at an oriental white stork in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

A staff member checks the condition of an oriental white stork in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member carries an oriental white stork in a protection station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve in Yongxiu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 15, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A cured oriental white stork rescued by the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province is released into the wild in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff member checks the injuries of an oriental white stork in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wang Yijie)

Staff members put a GPS tracker on an oriental white stork that was about to be released in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff members carry an oriental white stork after checking its condition in the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 16, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A staff member takes care of an oriental white stork in a protection station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve in Yongxiu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 15, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

Staff members check the condition of a swan in a protection station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve in Yongxiu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 15, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A staff member watches a swan in a protection station of the Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve in Yongxiu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 15, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

A cured oriental white stork rescued by the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province flies to the field in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

A cured oriental white stork rescued by the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province is released into the wild in Jinxian County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2023. Staff members composed of rescuers, doctors, patrolmen and police officers in the protection station of Poyang Lake National Nature Reserve and the Wildlife Rescue and Breeding Center of Jiangxi Province rescue injured migratory birds and help them return to the wild. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

