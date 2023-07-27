131st joint patrol on Mekong River begins

Xinhua) 15:40, July 27, 2023

KUNMING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday to begin the 131st Mekong River joint patrol.

Six vessels participating in the operation departed from four ports in China, Laos, and Myanmar.

The latest round of patrol focuses on tackling cross-border crimes to ensure safety and stability along the river. During the patrol, case investigation, drug seizure, joint surveys, and anti-drug publicity activities are scheduled to be carried out.

An information exchange meeting will also be held in Thailand's Chiang Saen to analyze and assess the security situation in the Mekong River basin and discuss key cooperation issues in the near future.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)