128th joint patrol on Mekong River begins

Xinhua) 16:03, April 25, 2023

KUNMING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Law-enforcement authorities from China, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand joined forces on Tuesday to begin the 128th Mekong River joint patrol.

Seven vessels participating in the operation departed from three ports in China, Laos, and Myanmar.

The patrol, which is expected to last four days and three nights, will focus on tackling cross-border crimes to ensure safety and stability along the river.

The Mekong River -- known as the Lancang River in China -- is a vital waterway for cross-border shipping. The four countries have been conducting joint patrols on the river since December 2011.

