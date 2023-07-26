Chinese defense minister meets with Pakistan's air force chief

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Pakistan Air Force Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li said during the meeting that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends. The two sides should promote close cooperation in all fields and build an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, he said.

The air forces of the two countries should enhance their collaborative capability through joint exercises, Li added.

The Pakistan Air Force is willing to further promote exchanges with the Chinese side in fields such as combat and equipment, so as to make positive contributions to jointly coping with ever-changing regional security challenges, Babar said.

