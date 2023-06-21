Chinese FM meets Pakistani military official
BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Beijing on Tuesday.
Qin said the Pakistani army is a staunch defender and promoter of China-Pakistan friendship. He expressed the hope that the Pakistani military will continue to play its role as the anchor of stability by safeguarding domestic stability and contributing to the building of a China-Pakistan community of shared future.
He also thanked the Pakistani army for its long-term efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel and projects in Pakistan.
Sahir Shamshad Mirza said the Pakistani military will continue to make every effort to ensure bilateral cooperation including the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and safeguard the Belt and Road cooperation.
