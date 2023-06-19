Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Pakistan official
(Xinhua) 16:39, June 19, 2023
BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Beijing on Monday.
The two sides said that they will implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen cooperation in fields such as political parties, armed forces, economy and trade to enhance their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and safeguard regional peace and stability.
