Pakistani FM denies his country in China's "debt trap"
TOKYO, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan is not in a "Chinese debt trap", Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, allaying concerns of immediate default on debt despite the ongoing economic crisis, local media reported.
Bilawal made the remarks in a written interview with Nikkei Asia published on Tuesday during his visit to Japan.
"It is incorrect to claim that Pakistan is in China's debt trap," he said, noting "most of the Chinese assistance to Pakistan is in the shape of investments or soft loans."
He also rejected fears that Pakistan could be forced to hand over control of key infrastructure as a consequence of debt, according to Nikkei Asia.
While Pakistan's economy has taken a heavy blow from widespread flooding in 2022 and the rise in food and energy prices caused by the Ukraine crisis, the minister stated that "there is no imminent danger of a default."
He also urged other countries to increase trade with Pakistan and to take in more migrant workers from the South Asian country.
