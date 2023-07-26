China's top legislator holds talks with Pakistan's National Assembly speaker

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf via video link at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday held talks with the Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf via video link.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China is ready to work with Pakistan to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and push forward the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for new and greater development.

Hailing Pakistan for giving firm support to China on issues concerning China's core interests over a long period of time, Zhao said China is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with Pakistan and promote the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

It is hoped that the two sides will deepen all-round practical cooperation, push the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to a new level, strengthen friendly people-to-people exchanges, continue to closely coordinate and cooperate on international and regional issues and make global governance more just and equitable, he added.

China hails Pakistan for taking the lead in supporting the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, and joining the Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative, Zhao said.

"We welcome Pakistan's support for and participation in China's proposals and initiatives, and jointly promote the effective implementation of relevant initiatives," he added.

Zhao said the NPC is willing to work with Pakistan's National Assembly to strengthen exchanges, carry out exchanges on governance experience, timely issue and approve legal documents conducive to bilateral cooperation, and provide legal guarantee for the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Ashraf said Pakistan firmly supports China's core interests and stands ready to work with China to strengthen the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and jointly build the Belt and Road.

The National Assembly of Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the NPC of China, and play a positive role as a legislature in promoting cooperation in various fields and promoting the development of bilateral relations, Ashraf added.

