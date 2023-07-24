Home>>
Chinese rope skippers break world record
(People's Daily App) 15:29, July 24, 2023
The Chinese national team won the gold medal in the men's 4x30 relay race at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships in Colorado, US, on July 16, setting a new world record with a score of 450 jumps. They skipped so fast that the ropes were barely visible.
