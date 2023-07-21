We Are China

228 times in 30 seconds: Champion from China

(People's Daily App) 14:38, July 21, 2023

Cen Xiaolin, a Chinese rope skipper, defends his gold medal with a score of 228 jumps in 30 seconds at the 2023 World Jump Rope Championships held in Colorado Springs, US.

Photographers might find it difficult to properly capture his feet with their lens.

He smashed five world records at the jump rope World Cup in Norway in 2019.

In 2016, Cen set a Guinness World Record by skipping 208 times in 30 seconds.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng)

