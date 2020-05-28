Chinese 4-year-old "rope skipping sensation" wins first place in national competition

A 4-year-old girl from Changchun city in northeast China's Jilin province has recently won first place in seven events at a national-level rope skipping competition, hurling her to fame in the local community.

In the online video competition of the 2020 National Children's Rope skipping Club Cup, which ended recently, Yu Canyi came first in seven sports events for participants under the age of five, becoming a local "celebrity".

Yu Canyi's best result is 130 rope skips in 30 seconds, making her a sensation in this particular event.

Yu Canyi's father, Yu Dawei, is a member of the coaching staff of the Chinese national rope skipping team. He says Yu Canyi has been very interested in rope skipping since she has been able to walk.

"I own a rope skipping club. My daughter has been growing up in this environment. Watching other children older than her jumping rope, she became intrigued by this game. When she was over one year old, she wanted to learn to jump rope like them," said Yu Dawei, recalling that at that time, Yu Canyi always put her hand against the wall and tried to kick her feet.

As Yu Canyi grew up, Yu Dawei found that his daughter became really interested in rope skipping and he began to guide her in her jumping attempts. "When she was about two years old, she incorporated some rope skipping skills into her usual games,” Yu Dawei said.

At about three years and two months old, Yu Canyi finally skipped rope by herself for the first time. To Yu Dawei's surprise, a few days later, she was able to jump a few dozen times in a row.

Yu Dawei revealed that he wants his daughter to participate in the competition, not only to win, but also to learn how to work hard and persevere in competitive sports.

When talking about Yu Canyi's future development plans, Yu Dawei said that he will fully respect his daughter's interests, and if she wants to develop in a more professional direction, her parents will fully support her.