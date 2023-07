Public welfare lecturers enrich children's cultural life during summer vacation in east China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:53, July 14, 2023

A public welfare lecturer explains as children learn to draw in Jianglou Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A public welfare lecturer gestures as children learn to play the drum in Huji Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A public welfare lecturer teaches children paper-cutting in Jianglou Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Children look on as a public welfare lecturer teaches a child to use life jacket in Shimiao Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A public welfare lecturer explains as children learn to make dough dolls in Jianglou Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

A public welfare lecturer instructs as children practise calligraphy in Huji Town of Huimin County, east China's Shandong Province, July 13, 2023. In order to enrich children's cultural life in summer vacation and take care of unattended children, Huimin County in Shandong Province has set up a team of public welfare lecturers to carry out various activities for them. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

