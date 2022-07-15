Home>>
Children experience different activities during summer vacation across China
(Xinhua) 09:10, July 15, 2022
Children view soilless cultivated tomatoes at an agricultural industrial park in Dongying, east China's Shandong Province, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Liu Zhifeng/Xinhua)
Children practice basic dancing skills in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)
Children dribble the balls during a basketball training in Yongzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 14, 2022. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)
Children make paper model of classical gardens at an archives center in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 14, 2022. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)
