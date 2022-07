We Are China

Children enjoy summer vacation across China

Xinhua) 08:56, July 18, 2022

A child interacts with an installation at Yangzhou Science and Technology Museum in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

A child and his parent read a book together at a bookstore in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Su Yang/Xinhua)

A child views an exhibit at Ningxia Museum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A child plays table tennis in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Children attend a dance class in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

Children attend a painting class in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Luo Hui/Xinhua)

