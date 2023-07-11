China's railways transport 777 mln tonnes of thermal coal in H1

Xinhua, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's railways transported a higher volume of coal for power generation during the first half of this year compared with the same period of 2022, the country's railway operator said Tuesday.

China's railways handled 777 million tonnes of thermal coal during the period, up 13.1 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

In total, more than 1.05 billion tonnes of coal was handled by the railways during the period, up 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

The railway group said it would closely monitor the coal transport demand of power generation companies to ensure the supply of energy for this summer.

