China's coal-rich province plans to promote intelligent coal mines

Xinhua) 10:07, May 23, 2023

TAIYUAN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- North China's coal-rich province Shanxi recently rolled out a plan to promote the development of intelligent coal mines and internet platforms for the coal industry.

The plan includes building various digital platforms, cultivating talent, conducting research in key technologies and core equipment, increasing favorable financial policies and advancing the development of coal information industry clusters.

The province will unify the overall construction design of intelligent coal mines, specify data standards and communication interfaces, and build intelligent systems in coal mines based on local conditions, according to the plan.

The country's largest coal-producing region, Shanxi saw raw coal output hit 444 million tonnes in the January-April period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

