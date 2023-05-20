China coal output up 4.5 pct in April

Xinhua) 15:59, May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output posted stable expansion in April, official data showed.

The country produced 380 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 4.5 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first four months of 2023, the output was 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier at 1.53 billion tonnes, said the bureau.

China's coal imports rose during the January-April period. The country imported a total of 140 million tonnes of coal, up 88.8 percent compared with the same period of 2022, the data revealed.

