China's Shanxi produces over 550 mln tonnes of coal in Jan-May

Xinhua) 15:41, June 20, 2023

TAIYUAN, June 20 (Xinhua) -- China's coal-rich province of Shanxi saw its coal output in the first five months of this year reach over 556 million tonnes amid efforts to increase production in order to ensure supply, local authorities said Tuesday.

The coal output in Shanxi, the country's largest coal-producing region, accounted for nearly one-third of China's total during the January-May period, according to the provincial statistics bureau.

Since the start of the year, the province has ramped up efforts by adding new production capacity and improving production efficiency with the intelligent and digital transformation of mines.

As the peak season for electricity consumption nears, the province currently has about 230,000 workers at its coal production frontlines in the industry every day, transporting a daily coal volume of about 2 million tonnes to places across the country.

The province has set an annual coal production target of 1.365 billion tonnes for 2023.

