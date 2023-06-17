Home>>
China coal output up 4.2 pct in May
(Xinhua) 15:03, June 17, 2023
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's raw coal output posted steady growth in May, official data showed.
The country produced 390 million tonnes of raw coal last month, up 4.2 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
In the first five months of 2023, the output was 4.8 percent higher than a year earlier at 1.91 billion tonnes, said the bureau.
China imported a total of 180 million tonnes of coal during the January-May period, up 89.6 percent compared with the same period in 2022, the data revealed.
