From books to ground, CPC gaining strength through education campaign to foster modernization

July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- At a leading hospital in east China's Jiangsu Province, lengthy waiting time for patients in need of ultrasonic testing was a notable issue. On average, patients had to wait for 112 hours from the time of their appointment to the test.

However, that is now a thing of the past. Through a series of targeted measures implemented after conducting in-depth research to identify the issues, the waiting time for patients in need of ultrasonic testing has been reduced by nearly 60 percent.

The welcome change at the hospital stems from a nationwide campaign that underscores solving problems and achieving tangible results, which are the key to successful governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

As the world's largest Marxist governing party with 98 million members, the CPC initiated the education campaign in April 2023 to rally the people to build a great modern socialist country and advance national rejuvenation.

EDUCATION CAMPAIGN

During the campaign, CPC members are encouraged to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The Thought encompasses a comprehensive scientific system that addresses key aspects of China's development. From reform and development to social stability, from domestic affairs to foreign relations, from national defense to the governance of the Party, the state, and the military, no realm is left untouched.

The campaign goes beyond theory, emphasizing practice as one of its fundamental keywords. CPC members are required to apply Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in driving Chinese modernization, solving problems that have hindered economic and social development, forestalling and defusing major risks, and exercising full and rigorous self-governance.

It is an important piece of experience drawn from the CPC's history to always equip the members with its new theories, and use them to guide the practice.

Recognizing the significance of intra-Party education campaigns, the Party has implemented a range of targeted initiatives over the last decade, including programs aimed at upholding the Party's founding mission and promoting the study of its historical legacy.

ADDRESSING PROBLEMS

To translate theories into concrete action, fact-finding research and studies are a must. The millions of CPC members are encouraged to set foot in rural areas, local communities, enterprises, hospitals and schools, stay engaged with members of the public, and try to understand the situation on the ground.

They are encouraged to employ a problem-oriented approach when conducting research and studies in 12 pivotal areas, including high-quality development, development and security, reform and opening up, as well as governance based on the rule of law.

All of these fields directly address critical issues, are closely related to the well-being of the people, and hold long-term significance. It is only through thorough exploration, research, and problem-solving that these studies can yield greater accomplishments in advancing high-quality development.

As an integral component of the comprehensive education campaign, the fact-finding campaign has sparked a fresh wave of thorough research and studies across diverse fields nationwide.

In central China's Hunan Province, the provincial development and reform commission conducted a comprehensive inspection to assess the ongoing support provided to individuals who were relocated from inhospitable areas.

This extensive initiative involved nearly 700,000 relocated people throughout the province and the objective of the inspection was to ensure the enhancement of public well-being and bring tangible benefits to the people.

PURSUING HIGH-QUALITY DEVELOPMENT

High-quality development, the primary task of building China into a modern socialist country in all respects, is a focus of the education campaign. As highlighted during a CPC meeting on the campaign in early April, the outcomes of the initiative need to be evaluated in light of the latest advancements in promoting high-quality development.

Enhanced investigations and research have been launched under the education campaign to create a more favorable environment for technology and innovative enterprises as well as scientists and researchers.

Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, has emerged as a burgeoning hub for high-tech industries. In this context, the provincial science and technology authority conducted an assessment of a pilot mechanism for managing research expenditures at universities. Taking into account the input from researchers, the authorities have improved the mechanism by providing additional clarity on various prohibitions on the use of research funds. Additionally, researchers have been granted autonomy in deciding how to use their funds.

In the Chinese capital of Beijing, which is poised to become a prominent international center for sci-tech innovation in the coming years, local authorities have initiated forums and surveys to better understand the needs and concerns of technology and innovative enterprises in funding, talent recruitment, markets and other relevant domains.

"Our investigations and research focus on the top concerns of the communities, scientists and researchers, and innovators and entrepreneurs that involve the most immediate and practical problems," said Zhang Jihong, head of the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission and Administrative Commission of Zhongguancun Science Park.

As China strives to foster sustained economic recovery and ensure stable economic growth, authorities nationwide have taken diverse measures to address the increasing labor demands of manufacturers and fulfill people's needs for jobs.

In the northeastern Liaoning Province, labor authorities undertook a unique initiative to match job seekers and enterprises through online and offline job fairs as well as livestreaming via short-video platforms. These measures have proven effective, as demonstrated by the case of Prime Planet Energy Dalian, a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, which was able to hire over 300 new employees within a short period of time.

Zhang Qi, the recruitment supervisor of the company, said that they were experiencing a shortage of personnel due to the surge in orders, driven by China's economic recovery. However, thanks to the proactive measures undertaken by the labor authorities in Liaoning, the company's production pressure has been significantly alleviated.

