China's top political advisor urges solid efforts in investigation, research work

Xinhua) 08:30, July 11, 2023

BEIJING, July 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday stressed carrying out key investigations, research and political consultation work on the topic of advancing the improvement and upgrading of key industrial chains in the manufacturing sector.

Wang, a Standing Committee member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, affirmed the research work of and suggestions made by central committees of non-CPC parties on the topic.

At a consultation seminar, Wang stressed that optimizing and upgrading key industrial chains in the manufacturing sector are requirements for the promotion of high-quality development, and urgent needs to accelerate the creation of a new development pattern.

He said they are important tasks to coordinate the expansion of domestic demand and deepen supply-side structural reform, and strategic choices to respond to global industrial competition and shape a new advantage in industrial development.

Chairpersons of the non-CPC parties' central committees presented their research results on the topic and put forward practical suggestions at the seminar.

They made suggestions regarding the acceleration of the rail transit industry's high-quality development, the growth and fostering of emerging industries of strategic importance, the advancement of the industrial system's modernization, and the promotion of the deep integration of innovation and talent.

Suggestions on optimizing and upgrading key industrial chains in the manufacturing industry through scientific and technological innovation, and suggestions on the revitalization of northeast China were also put forward at the seminar.

