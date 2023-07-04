Senior CPC official attends meeting on capital planning, construction

Xinhua) 09:56, July 04, 2023

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and also director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), makes remarks at the 45th plenary meeting of the CPCC in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi attended a meeting on the planning and construction of the Chinese capital on Monday in Beijing.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and also director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), made remarks at the 45th plenary meeting of the CPCC.

New progress and achievements have been made in the capital's planning and construction work in recent years, which were made possible fundamentally because General Secretary Xi Jinping has steered a steady course at the helm and Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era has provided scientific guidance, the meeting noted.

Persistent efforts should be made in implementing the planning of the capital, it said.

The meeting emphasized solid and orderly steps in relieving Beijing of functions non-essential to its role as the national capital. It also stressed strengthening the service guarantee of the central administrative organs, continuously deepening the action plans for the regulatory plan regarding the core area, prioritizing security in the capital's planning and construction.

The CPCC should earnestly fulfill the duties and missions entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, and Beijing Municipality should staunchly implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, according to the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)